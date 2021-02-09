Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.04% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GTES. KeyCorp raised their target price on Gates Industrial from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Gates Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. UBS Group upgraded Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.13.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.87. Gates Industrial has a one year low of $5.42 and a one year high of $16.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $794.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. Gates Industrial’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 41.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 141.0% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $150,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the third quarter worth $194,000. 99.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

