Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $19.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gates Industrial from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Gates Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Gates Industrial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Gates Industrial from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.13.

Shares of NYSE:GTES opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $794.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Gates Industrial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

