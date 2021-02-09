GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Shares Up 5.6%

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) shares shot up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.50. 474,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 981,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.42.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $26.50 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.03.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. GEE Group had a negative return on equity of 80.50% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GEE Group stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 512,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.90% of GEE Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers professional placement services comprising placement of information technology, engineering, medical, and accounting professionals on regular placement basis or a temporary contract basis; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

