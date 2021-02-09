Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC on popular exchanges. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $16.20 million and $11.68 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01056467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.65 or 0.05465696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039337 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

