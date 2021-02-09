Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.75

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) (CVE:GIII) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.75 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 299604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.71.

The stock has a market cap of C$69.06 million and a PE ratio of -11.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.32.

Gen III Oil Co. (GIII.V) Company Profile (CVE:GIII)

Gen III Oil Corporation operates as a cleantech company in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as PNG Gold Corporation and changed its name to Gen III Oil Corporation in May 2017.

