Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $13.47. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 12,467 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of $194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.
About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
Read More: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.