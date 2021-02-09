Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.26

Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.26 and traded as high as $13.47. Gencor Industries shares last traded at $13.29, with a volume of 12,467 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $194.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $12.26.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $10.46 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gencor Industries by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 528,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,500,000 after buying an additional 37,175 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $604,000. Weil Company Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Gencor Industries by 6.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

