General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.38

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.38 and traded as high as $9.11. General Finance shares last traded at $9.04, with a volume of 50,775 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Get General Finance alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $272.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $82.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $51,407.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,278.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,414 shares of company stock worth $744,787. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of General Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares during the period. 24.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.