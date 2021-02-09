Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.98

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.98 and last traded at $44.64, with a volume of 7957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.04.

GCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Genesco from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CL King lifted their price objective on shares of Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $671.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.84.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $479.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative net margin of 6.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Genesco Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,944.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Genesco by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,104,000 after buying an additional 100,349 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Company Profile (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

