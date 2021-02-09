GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) Trading 13.5% Higher

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) shares traded up 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $16.86. 2,757,494 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 1,109,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.86.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.40.

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02.

In other news, VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,272,020.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Gleeson sold 33,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $469,643.94. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 384,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,775.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 307,003 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,891 over the last ninety days. 3.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 96.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK)

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.