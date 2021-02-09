Genpact (NYSE:G) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.26-2.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.93-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.92 billion.Genpact also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.26-2.29 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genpact from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Shares of G stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,827,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Genpact has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $638,204.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

