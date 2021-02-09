Gentarium (GTM) Market Capitalization Achieves $188,797.65

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $188,797.65 and approximately $122.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gentarium coin can now be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gentarium has traded 113.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002189 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00050554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 44.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.22 or 0.00251992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00085325 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068748 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00086068 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00064154 BTC.

Gentarium Profile

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,097,708 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Gentarium

