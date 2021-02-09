Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.80% of Genuine Parts worth $116,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,936 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,775,000 after buying an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 48,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

Shares of GPC opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.