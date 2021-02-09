Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,834 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 24,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares during the period. Finally, Miramar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 35,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $49.68 and a fifty-two week high of $108.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In other news, Director John R. Holder bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.