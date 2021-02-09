Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,416,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,116 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after purchasing an additional 276,729 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 930,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,466,000 after purchasing an additional 97,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC opened at $103.58 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $49.68 and a 1-year high of $108.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.41.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPC. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.88.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

