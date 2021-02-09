Genworth Financial (GNW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.70 and a beta of 1.08. Genworth Financial has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.