GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.57 and last traded at $14.52. 285,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average session volume of 201,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on GeoPark from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GeoPark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GeoPark has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $864.29 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,971,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,916,000 after purchasing an additional 225,010 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 8,282.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 816,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 806,786 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 217,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 27,678 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 275.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 124,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 91,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 29,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.82% of the company’s stock.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

