GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $6.85. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 39,992 shares traded.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Welch & Forbes LLC owned about 0.73% of GeoVax Labs at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.

