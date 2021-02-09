GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Shares Gap Down to $7.48

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.48, but opened at $6.85. GeoVax Labs shares last traded at $6.42, with a volume of 39,992 shares traded.
Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37.
GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform in the United States and internationally. It is developing various preventive vaccines against coronavirus (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for chronic Hepatitis B infections and cancers.
