Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) PT Raised to C$25.00

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) (TSE:GEI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GEI. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. CSFB set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$23.00 target price on shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$24.00.

Get Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) alerts:

Shares of GEI stock traded down C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$20.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.82. Gibson Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$10.96 and a 1 year high of C$28.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

In other Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) news, Director Sean Wilson acquired 5,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$20.59 per share, with a total value of C$107,562.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,313.66.

Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy Inc. (GEI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.