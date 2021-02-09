Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%.

GILT opened at $18.49 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -264.14 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $19.09.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.2%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

