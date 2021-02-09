Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 44.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 534,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 165,427 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.6% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 304,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,951 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 8,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.27. 169,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,787,721. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

