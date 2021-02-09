Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.70

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.70 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 2726 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $50.96.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.64%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,530,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $530,499,000 after purchasing an additional 511,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 613,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,246,000 after acquiring an additional 305,111 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 591,325 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,320 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,855,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,304,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,823,000 after acquiring an additional 178,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

