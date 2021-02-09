Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Sets New 12-Month High at $97.30

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.30 and last traded at $96.94, with a volume of 3215 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $96.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GKOS shares. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Glaukos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.59 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.58. The company has a quick ratio of 9.31, a current ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $3,398,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at about $32,693,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,271,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,987,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $525,910,000 after acquiring an additional 373,916 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 257.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,952 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after acquiring an additional 343,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,037,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,389,000 after acquiring an additional 217,854 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent and iStent inject micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

