GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE: GSK) in the last few weeks:

2/8/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/5/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/3/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

1/20/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/15/2021 – GlaxoSmithKline is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – GlaxoSmithKline had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.71. The stock had a trading volume of 373,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,941,216. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $44.65.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 18.50%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is currently 64.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,526,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,179,000 after acquiring an additional 300,377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,390,232 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,910,000 after purchasing an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,443,061 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,905,000 after purchasing an additional 957,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,377,618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,133,000 after buying an additional 79,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,485,235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,657,000 after buying an additional 111,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

