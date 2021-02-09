GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) Price Target Lowered to GBX 1,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,840 ($24.04) to GBX 1,730 ($22.60) in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 1,490 ($19.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,720 ($22.47) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,671.33 ($21.84).

Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,271.56 ($16.61) on Tuesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,256.40 ($16.41) and a one year high of GBX 1,772.51 ($23.16). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,363.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,430.75. The company has a market capitalization of £63.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.48, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.91.

In other news, insider Urs Rohner bought 619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,361 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £8,424.59 ($11,006.78). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 36,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,376 ($17.98) per share, with a total value of £503,616 ($657,977.53). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 37,237 shares of company stock worth $51,229,142.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

