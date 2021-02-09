Glenview Trust Co Has $9.74 Million Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Glenview Trust Co decreased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,662 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $9,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,027,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD opened at $280.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $292.95. The company has a market cap of $301.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $272.70 and its 200 day moving average is $274.90.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

