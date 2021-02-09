Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by 2,500.0% over the last three years.

NYSE:GPN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.95. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Payments will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.58.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

