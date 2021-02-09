Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.195 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.
Global Payments has raised its dividend payment by 2,500.0% over the last three years.
NYSE:GPN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.95. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16.
In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.93, for a total value of $96,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,746.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock valued at $395,669. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.58.
Global Payments Company Profile
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
