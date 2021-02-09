Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Board Initiates Stock Repurchase Program

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 8th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GPN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Global Payments from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Global Payments from $183.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.61.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $203.28. 1,542,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.43 and its 200-day moving average is $184.06. The company has a market cap of $60.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Global Payments has a fifty-two week low of $105.54 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In related news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.