Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at 140166

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at 140166 from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. 140166’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Truist cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.
Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.95. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.
In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.
