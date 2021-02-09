Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Increased to $239.00 by Analysts at 140166

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at 140166 from $220.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. 140166’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GPN. Truist cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.61.

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.79, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.95. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $105.54 and a 12-month high of $215.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC bought a new position in Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 50.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

