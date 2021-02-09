Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target Raised to $232.00 at Citigroup

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $223.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.27% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Global Payments from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.61.

Global Payments stock traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $203.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,876. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $60.77 billion, a PE ratio of 120.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $105.54 and a 52 week high of $215.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.95.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 1,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $202,723.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at $909,399.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.96, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,320,953.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,064 shares of company stock worth $395,669. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after acquiring an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 10,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 38,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,794,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions.

