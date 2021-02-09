Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.74

Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) (LON:GPH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.74 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 88 ($1.15), with a volume of 266355 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 84 ($1.10).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 90.62. The company has a market capitalization of £55.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

