Global Social Chain (GSC) Market Cap Reaches $3.32 Million

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Global Social Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 47% against the U.S. dollar. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $316,562.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00059248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $499.92 or 0.01083607 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00055656 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.93 or 0.05613882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00017595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00031944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00041601 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain (CRYPTO:GSC) is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 577,262,105 coins. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain . The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social . Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.