Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.65

Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIQ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.65 and last traded at $41.60, with a volume of 3109 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.17.

Get Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,211,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 438,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 232,062 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $6,033,000. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD increased its position in Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 165,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after purchasing an additional 90,095 shares during the period.

Global X China Consumer ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive China Consumer Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Consumer sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MSCI China Consumer Disc ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.