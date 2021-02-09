Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIE) shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.86. Approximately 617 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 4,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.78.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.71 and a 200 day moving average of $8.53.

Global X MSCI China Energy ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CHIE)

Global X China Energy ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Energy sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

