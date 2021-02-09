GlobalBoost-Y Price Hits $0.14 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market cap of $2.43 million and approximately $24,795.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,867.87 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,781.55 or 0.03884091 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $185.53 or 0.00404481 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.81 or 0.01115842 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.29 or 0.00493344 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.35 or 0.00373562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003024 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00023249 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.68 or 0.00241295 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

