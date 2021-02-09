Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.52

Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 1619409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its position in shares of Globalstar by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 19,921,290 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715,975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 246,535 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Globalstar by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 770,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 328,758 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Globalstar by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 525,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,431 shares during the period. 16.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

