Globalstar Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 191,339 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,130% compared to the typical volume of 15,556 call options.
NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.60. 2,543,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,004,488. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.32. Globalstar has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 0.44.
Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 98.82% and a negative return on equity of 27.62%. The firm had revenue of $32.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Globalstar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Globalstar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $0.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.
