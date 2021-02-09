Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GLUU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wedbush cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.09.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 313.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533. 6.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUU. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,685 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,119,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,687 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in Glu Mobile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,990,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 955,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

