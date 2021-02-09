Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

In other news, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

GLUU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research note on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glu Mobile has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

