Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Shares Gap Up to $9.39

Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.39, but opened at $12.55. Glu Mobile shares last traded at $12.54, with a volume of 1,218,135 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. DA Davidson cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush cut Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.25 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.51.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,367 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total transaction of $1,465,401.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 661,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,931,062.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,834 shares of company stock worth $3,513,533. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Glu Mobile by 8.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 360,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Glu Mobile by 10.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,754,000 after purchasing an additional 289,362 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Glu Mobile by 50.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.