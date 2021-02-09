Glu Mobile Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 6,293 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,324% compared to the typical volume of 442 put options.

In other Glu Mobile news, Director Masi Niccolo De sold 163,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total transaction of $1,628,131.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 497,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Greg Brandeau sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at $370,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,834 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,533 in the last ninety days. 6.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,266,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,622,000 after buying an additional 1,147,276 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 8.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,858,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after buying an additional 360,817 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 1,132.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,540,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 3,253,685 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 10.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,964,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,754,000 after buying an additional 289,362 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 50.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,227,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.00, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.14 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLUU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.90 to $10.40 in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.09.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.