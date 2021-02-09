goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) Hits New 52-Week High at $107.94

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) (TSE:GSY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$107.94 and last traded at C$107.73, with a volume of 27751 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$104.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$93.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$84.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$82.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on goeasy Ltd. (GSY.TO) from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$98.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.72. The company has a current ratio of 15.81, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 212.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

