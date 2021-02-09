Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Pi Financial

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) was upgraded by stock analysts at Pi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.30 target price on the stock. Pi Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

Shares of TSE GSV traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$0.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,397. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.46 and a 12 month high of C$1.50. The stock has a market cap of C$296.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.99.

Get Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) (TSE:GSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 196,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$184,316.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$208,022.02.

About Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 53,569 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. The company also holds a 100% right, title, and interest in mining claims with gold and silver deposit in Lewis Gold project that is located in the Battle Mountain Mining District in Lander County, Nevada.

Featured Article: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.