Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) Shares Up 0%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTIP) shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.54. 45,850 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 276% from the average session volume of 12,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF by 30.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,161,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $480,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $8,161,000.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access Inflation Protected USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.