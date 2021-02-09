Golem Price Up 46.1% Over Last Week (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Golem has a total market cap of $182.22 million and $7.90 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Golem has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Golem alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00059486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01050155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.55 or 0.05522909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040445 BTC.

About Golem

Golem is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The official website for Golem is golem.network . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.