Gores Holdings VI (OTCMKTS:GHVIU) Trading Up 24%

Gores Holdings VI, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHVIU)’s share price was up 24% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 4,185,574 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 650% from the average daily volume of 558,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GHVIU. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $795,000.

Gores Holdings VI, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

