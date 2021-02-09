Gossip Coin One Day Trading Volume Hits $23.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $44,963.22 and $23.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 49.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00010729 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 90.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

