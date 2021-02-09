GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Hits New 12-Month High at $0.37

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37, with a volume of 484989 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The company has a current ratio of 8.00, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.17. The company has a market cap of C$187.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44.

In related news, Director David Daniel Cates sold 111,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.28, for a total transaction of C$31,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,180. Also, Director I. Rodrigo A. Romo sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total transaction of C$28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$22,400. Insiders have sold a total of 344,136 shares of company stock worth $68,032 in the last quarter.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium projects in Africa. The company principally holds an 80% interest in the Madaouela project located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interests in the Mutanga project situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project located in Mali.

