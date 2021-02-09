Graft (GRFT) Price Up 68.3% Over Last 7 Days

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. In the last seven days, Graft has traded up 68.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Graft has a total market cap of $273,235.92 and approximately $6.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00372416 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 743.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Graft Coin Profile

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

