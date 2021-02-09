Graham (NYSE:GHM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.39

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $15.85. Graham shares last traded at $15.71, with a volume of 43,203 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.39. The stock has a market cap of $156.93 million, a PE ratio of 104.73 and a beta of 0.85.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11. Graham had a return on equity of 1.57% and a net margin of 1.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Graham’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 283.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at $3,868,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Graham by 39.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Graham by 14.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

