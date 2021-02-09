Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.40

Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.09, with a volume of 522423 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.00.

The stock has a market cap of C$83.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.17.

About Graphite One Inc. (GPH.V) (CVE:GPH)

Graphite One Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of graphitic mineral properties in the United States. Its principal project is the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,583 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula of Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

